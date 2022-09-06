scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Sep 06, 2022

Punjab: Five of family, including 3 kids, killed in Ludhiana road accident

Police said that a speeding Honda City car rammed into a divider on Chandigarh Road, and then into an electricity pole, killing five people on the spot

“They were returning from a family function in Tibba Colony and going home. The bodies have been kept at Civil Hospital for autopsy and the lone survivor Priya is admitted at CMCH,” Assistant Sub-Inspector Dalveer Singh, in charge of Jeevan Nagar police post, said. (Express photo)

Five members of a family, including three children, died in a road accident on Chandigarh Road in Punjab’s Ludhiana on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday. Police said that a speeding Honda City car rammed first into a divider on Chandigarh Road towards Samrala Chowk, and then into an electricity pole, killing five people, including the person driving the car, on the spot.

The deceased were identified as Rajesh Kumar (38) of Old Madhopuri of Ludhiana, his daughter Jasmine (4), his sister-in-law Sanjana (26) of New Subhash Nagar, and her daughters Mahi (5) and Khushi (3). Prima facie, police said, it seems like Kumar, who was driving the car, lost control of the vehicle.

Kumar’s wife Priya, the lone survivor, was admitted at Christian Medical College and Hospital (CMCH) for treatment, police added.

“They were returning from a family function in Tibba Colony and going home. The bodies have been kept at Civil Hospital for autopsy and the lone survivor Priya is admitted at CMCH,” Assistant Sub-Inspector Dalveer Singh, in charge of Jeevan Nagar police post, said.

The police filed inquest proceedings under Section 174 of the Criminal Procedure Code at Focal Point police station.

First published on: 06-09-2022 at 04:51:03 pm
