Punjab: Five Moga villages associated with Guru Nanak set for facelift

In the run-up to the 550th birth anniversary Guru Nanak Dev, the five villages associated with the founder of the Sikh faith in Moga district will getting Rs 1 crore each for a complete face-lift, deputy commissioner Sandeep Hans said Saturday.

Advertising

It is believed that Guru Nanak had visited the villages – Daudhar Garbi, Daudhar Sharki, Patto Hira Singh, Takhtpura and Fatehgarh Korotana – in the district.

Hans said that apart from improving the basic civic amenities including sewage system, rejuvenation of ponds, paving of streets with interlocking concrete tiles in the villages and installing LED lights, the district administration will ensure beautification of the paths connecting to the four historical gurdwaras besides developing parks, establishing libraries and upgrading the village schools.

He has directed the officials to ensure the completion of all the development works by September 15. He also appealed non-resident Indians (NRIs) and non-government organisations (NGOs) to come forward and make a contribution to the holistic development.

Advertising

Executive engineer (XEN) Panchayati Raj, Rajesh Kansal said that Guru Nanak Bagh is already being established by the US-based environment organisation EcoSikh on five acres in Patto Hira Singh village. The organisation is planting tree species mentioned in the Sri Guru Granth Sahib.

Meanwhile, following the directions of the state government, the district administration has already started the plantation of 550 trees in each village as part of the ongoing celebrations.