Punjab: Five hurt in pile-up due to smoke after stubble burning

NINE VEHICLES rammed into each other on the Bathinda-Chandigarh Highway near Lehra Mohabbat village in Bathinda around 3 pm Friday as dense smoke due to stubble burning in fields led to poor visibility in the area. Five persons were injured and seven vehicles were damaged.

Sources said a farmer, Balbir Singh, along with some others, allegedly burnt paddy stubble earlier in the day at Lehra Mohabbat. Their fields are along the highway and thick smoke started emanating. Vinod Kumar, a resident of Nathana area who was on the way to Bathinda, lost control over his car due to which vehicles behind his rammed into each other. The last vehicle was a truck and the driver, suspecting an accident, drove the vehicle on the road divider, thus avoiding a collision with the cars. This truck was from Rajasthan and the driver was told to proceed towards his destination, said inquiry officer Gurpreet Singh. He added, “We are looking after the injured and making arrangements to clear the damaged vehicles from the road. An FIR was registered against farmer Balbir Singh.” The injured were admitted to Adesh Hospital.

Sukhpreet Singh ADC(G) Bathinda, said, “There will be a red entry in our revenue records against Balbir Singh’s land and he cannot get any loan against this land. He can’t contest any polls. If the injured want any compensation, they can sue the farmer to claim it.”