Wednesday, August 15, 2018
Express Audio: Veteran journalist Coomi Kapoor on media freedom and how it has changed over the years

Punjab: Five booked for protest against Bhagwant Mann

Sangrur MP Bhagwant Mann said the situation and place was “inappropriate for political discussion”. He told them that they could come to his office for a “hearty discussion.” He was later escorted by his security personnel.

Written by Raakhi Jagga | Ludhiana | Published: August 15, 2018 2:15:05 pm
A day after Sangrur MP Bhagwant Mann faced a protest outside a cremation ground in Pandori village of Barnala allegedly from supporters of dissident AAP MLA Sukhpal Singh Khaira, four of them were booked on non-bailable warrants while one person, Nirmal Singh, was arrested.

The other suspects were identified as Karamjit Singh, Pargat Singh, Gagandeep Saran and Amandeep Talewal. They were booked under charges of obstructing a public servant in discharging his duties, punishment for wrongful restraint, punishment for rioting and unlawful assembly of persons. The incident happened in Mehal Kalan area of Barnala district Monday afternoon where Mann had come to attend the cremation of the father of AAP MLA Kulwant Singh Pandori.

Mann’s vehicle was allegedly stopped by the AAP workers.

