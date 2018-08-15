Punjab: Five booked for protest against Bhagwant Mann

AAP leader Bhagwant Mann (File) AAP leader Bhagwant Mann (File)

A day after Sangrur MP Bhagwant Mann faced a protest outside a cremation ground in Pandori village of Barnala allegedly from supporters of dissident AAP MLA Sukhpal Singh Khaira, four of them were booked on non-bailable warrants while one person, Nirmal Singh, was arrested.

The other suspects were identified as Karamjit Singh, Pargat Singh, Gagandeep Saran and Amandeep Talewal. They were booked under charges of obstructing a public servant in discharging his duties, punishment for wrongful restraint, punishment for rioting and unlawful assembly of persons. The incident happened in Mehal Kalan area of Barnala district Monday afternoon where Mann had come to attend the cremation of the father of AAP MLA Kulwant Singh Pandori.

Mann’s vehicle was allegedly stopped by the AAP workers.

Mann said the situation and place was “inappropriate for political discussion”. He told them that they could come to his office for a “hearty discussion.” He was later escorted by his security personnel.

