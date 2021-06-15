Punjab: First jab done for 40% of 45+ age group, 5% in 18+ category

Meanwhile, Punjab on Monday recorded 629 fresh Covid cases, while adding 33 new virus-related deaths in the past 24 hours, according to the state health bulletin.

Punjab till Monday had managed to jab over 40 per cent of its 45+ population with the first dose of Covid-19 vaccine, vaccination figures released by the state stated. The corresponding figure for inoculations (first dose) in the 18-44 age group category, however, was just 4.88 per cent, the figures said.

In the above 45+ population category, a total of 31.10 lakh persons have been given the first dose (43.19 per cent) of the total 72 lakh intended beneficiaries. In this category, again, just 5.06 lakh people had got their second dose of the vaccine.

On the other hand, in the 18-44 years category, a total of 6.45 lakh people only had been given the first dose (4.88 per cent) of a total 1.32 crore intended beneficiaries in the state. Just 714 second doses have been administered for beneficiaries in this category till now, data said.

All districts of Punjab recorded less than 100 fresh cases on Monday, as the positivity rate further dipped to 1.45 per cent, the bulletin said.

With 33 more deaths, the state’s total Covid toll touched 15,602 on Monday. The total number of confirmed positive cases in the state stood at 588,525 of which at least 11,913 are active. A total of 188 patients are on ventilator support and 2529 on oxygen support.

The highest number of Covid-related fatalities – five – were reported from Patiala, with the highest number of fresh cases being reported from Jalandhar (98), followed by Amritsar (55), Ludhiana (52), Hoshiarpur (42), and Bathinda (38).

In one of the highest numbers achieved for vaccinations in a day, a total of 54360 doses (both dose 1 and dose 2 combined) of Covid vaccine were administered in Punjab on Monday.

A total of 441 cases of mucormycosis (black fungus) have been reported in Punjab till date with 50 having succumbed to the disease so far, the state health bulletin said.