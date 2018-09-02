Feeling insulted in my constituency, you can appoint someone else: Balluana MLA to PPCC chief

PPCC chief Sunil Jakhar (Express photo) PPCC chief Sunil Jakhar (Express photo)

A Congress MLA from Fazilka’s Balluana constituency has written to PPCC president Sunil Jakhar stating that he is feeling ‘insulted’ in the constituency as his decisions are not being implemented. He asked Jakhar to appoint someone else to take charge of the constituency and also alleged that he is being targeted for being a Scheduled Cast.

In the letter dated August 31, the MLA, Nathu Ram, said that he doesn’t want to indulge the media in it and want to resolve the matter at party level. However, the purported letter was doing the rounds in social media Saturday. “I felt insulted after the transfers of SDM Poonam Singh, DSP Balluana Rahul Bhardwaj, PSPCL executive engineer Malkiat Singh and Ramesh Gupta, executive engineer, Irrigation Department had been revoked and all of them came back in the constituency. Later, I was even insulted by Chaudhary Sajjan Kumar at Maujgarh village in front of several people,” he wrote.

He further wrote, “In the present circumstances, it is impossible for me to move in my constituency and hence you can appoint someone else to take care of Balluana.”

Sources revealed that no one had any complaints about the persons who had been transferred on recommendation of Nathu Ram and hence they were sent back which became a prestigious issue for the MLA. Nathu Ram was not available for comments despite repeated attempts. Confirming that he recieved the letter, Jakhar said, “I have got the letter and his grievances will be sorted out .”

