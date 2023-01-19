Punjab: Fazilka DC launches new program, to take weekly class in district schools

The deputy commissioner of Fazilka (Punjab), Dr Senu Duggal, has decided to don the cap of a teacher once a week.

In view of this, the district administration launched the ‘Learn and Grow’ initiative Thursday.

Dr Duggal launched the project in the border village of Mohammed Peeran. Under the program, eminent officers and dignitaries from various walks of life will visit schools and interact with students. Dr Duggal said the initiative will provide a holistic view to students about future challenges.

At the outset, the deputy commissioner, donning the cap of a teacher, interacted with students and told them about the basics of being an ideal and responsible citizen. She will interact with students on a weekly basis in one of the schools in the district. In a 40-minute class, 30 minutes will be for lecture and the remaining 10 minutes will be used to take feedback from students.

The deputy commissioner said the scheme will be helpful in the overall grooming and personality development of students. She said this program will also help the administration gain direct access to the students and learn about their needs in government schools. Dr Duggal said the top brass of the district administration will visit schools for interaction and based on their feedback and report regarding the infrastructure and other facilities, the district administration will allocate resources.

The deputy commissioner further said the interactions will help students of 10+1 and 10+2 in choosing their careers.