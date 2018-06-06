Punjab farmers not to join Bharat Bandh called on June 10

Already, Punjab farmer unions have said that they will end their struggle on June 6 after paying homage to farmers of Mandsaur in MP, who were killed last year in police firing. (Express Photo: Gurmeet Singh/Representational) Already, Punjab farmer unions have said that they will end their struggle on June 6 after paying homage to farmers of Mandsaur in MP, who were killed last year in police firing. (Express Photo: Gurmeet Singh/Representational)

Punjab farmer unions have decided not to take part in the June 10 Bharat Bandh call given by the Rashtriya Kisan Mazdoor Mahasangh and Kisan Ekta Manch. Already, Punjab farmer unions have said that they will end their struggle on June 6 after paying homage to farmers of Mandsaur in MP, who were killed last year in police firing. This after dairy farmers and vegetable growers stated that they were against the Gaon Bandh protest, scheduled earlier till June 10.

Balbir Singh Rajewal, President oF Bharti Kisan Union (Rajewal) said, “We have already announced the decision to cut short our strike by June 6, so there is no question of taking part in Bharat Bandh. Many anti-social elements had entered in our peaceful protests due to which farmer unions were blamed for harassing our farmer brothers. It was leading to violence and protest had turned farmer against farmer. The real issues were lost. Our fight is with Centre and not with farmers and hence our protest will end on June 6 afternoon after paying respects to farmers of Mandesar.”

Data from Agriculture Department revealed that the out of total area under agriculture only 3 per cent in the state is under vegetables. Sarban Singh, president of Punjab Bavria Samaj, said, “When area under vegetables is bare minimum, what is the point of doing Gaon Bandh. No doubt we do need better prices than what are being given, but we were never consulted before this strike and it was causing huge losses to us. “

Buta Singh Burjgill, president of BKU (Dakaunda), a union which did not support the strike, said, “The unions who had given call of Gaon Bandh, had no idea about its consequences. It was an ill conceived plan which shows that these unions were not thinking about welfare of farmers.”

