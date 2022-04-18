Punjab: Farmer dies reportedly by suicide, family claims he was upset over low crop yield

A farmer in Bathinda district of Punjab died reportedly by suicide on Monday due to mental stress over low yield of wheat this season, claimed his family.

Ramandeep Singh, 38, a resident of village Bajak of Bathinda district, passed away at a private hospital, his younger brother Jagbir Singh said.

However, in a statement to the police during his stay at the hospital, Ramandeep said that he had gone to attend the Baisakhi Mela on April 14 and at around 3 pm, while he was sitting in his field under the influence of liquor, he mistakenly drank pesticide which was kept in a liquor bottle. In a statement recorded the next day, Ramandeep said he was feeling fine, but his condition deteriorated leading to his death on Monday. A source in the police claimed that there was no mention of fall in yield of crop in his statement.

Jagbir, when asked about the statement to the police, said, “My brother was very sick and upset. He had revealed his problems to the cops but couldn’t get his statement recorded properly. However, a fall in yield is the main reason of our misery and authorities can come and check. It is sad that the so-called farmer-friendly government is not even ready to understand the problems of farmers.”

He added, “We are small farmers. Ramandeep had only two acres of land in his share and he had taken 14 acres on lease to grow wheat but this time, the yield was only 1400 kg per acre compared to 2500 kg per acre last year. He was under mental stress and led to this extreme step. We demand a compensation from the government and a suitable job for his son once he turns 18. His daughter is 10.”

Showkat Ahmed Parry, Deputy Commissioner, Bathinda, said, “We are ascertaining the facts about this incident. However as per the preliminary information available to us from local police, reason of suicide does not appear to be a fall in yield of crop. Still our teams are investigating.”

Nirmal Singh, a friend of Ramandeep and a farmer, said, “Low yield due to weather conditions is not in the hands of farmers and the government is mum over the fall in incomes of farmers. Ramandeep was under stress as his entire cycle of payments was dependent on his farm income. We had no idea that he would take it so hard.”

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann has stated that there is a fall in yield of wheat crop and the agricultural department is conducting an extensive survey. Last year, the yield was 48.68 quintal per hectare and this year it is expected to fall.