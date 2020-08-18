Punjab: Farmer dies after consuming sulphas tablets, note blames Kangar, Mansa DC

A BKU leader said Balbir consumed the tablets after a spat with clerical staff at the DC’s office when he found no officers there. (Representational)

A 60-year-old farmer from Kotra village of Mansa allegedly took his own life by consuming sulphas tablets within the district administrative complex premises Monday morning. In an alleged suicide note, Balbir Singh named the deputy commissioner and Revenue Minister Gurpreet Kangar, who had tested positive for the coronavirus on Saturday, when he visited Kotra to inaugurate a smart school there.

A BKU leader said Balbir consumed the tablets after a spat with clerical staff at the DC’s office when he found no officers there.

Balbir was rushed to Faridkot Medical College where he was declared dead by 3.30 pm. On August 15, Kangar had come to Kotra village to inaugurate a smart school which the panchayat and several other villagers had attended, after hoisting the national flag. Later that evening, he had tested positive. Balbir’s suicide note said: “Kangar and DC Mansa are responsible for my death. I am committing suicide after being fed up of the dramebazi of Captain sarkar. When Kangar knew that he was unwell, why did he come to Mansa and later to Kotra village? Kangar and DC should get maximum punishment. I have no issues with anyone in my family or village.”

Balbir was a member of the Bharti Kisan Union (Mansa) and in the suicide note, he had mentioned the name of his union and those of a few of its leaders and their phone numbers.

Amandeep Singh, Balbir’s son, told The Indian Express, “After Kangar’s test came positive, an announcement was made in our village twice that all those who came in contact with Kangar should isolate themselves. My father was upset after this message and he often used to say that leaders continue to do gatherings while the common man is fined or punished. We want violators of Covid guidelines to be punished for which my father laid down his life. I had no idea that would take this drastic step. We are marginal farmers with 3.5 acres of land.”

Amandeep added that his father’s body is currently in the mortuary, and he has not yet broken the news to his mother.

Boeg Singh, president of BKU (Mansa), when contacted, said, “Balbir had gone to the DC’s office on Monday and there was no officer there. He had a heated argument with the clerical staff, due to which he consumed sulphas tablets within the premises. He fell in the verandah of the DC complex and later died in Faridkot. Now the body has come to Mansa and we will not let cremation happen till the family is not given Rs 10 lakh compensation, a government job and waiver of all his debts.”

Mansa DC Mohinder Pal, who is in home quarantine, said, “I am not aware as to what exactly happened at the DC office. However, staff told me that the farmer did not meet anyone in the office and was found lying on the premises, due to which he was taken to the hospital. Investigation is going on in this case by Mansa police to find out the truth.”

Gurlabh Singh Mahal, a member of the Samvidhan Bachao Manch of Mansa, said, “On August 15, many children had also come to the school function in Kotra village. Kangar was unwell for the past few days, why did he come to Mansa? We are upset that a farmer committed suicide because of this reason.”

