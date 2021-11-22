Farm stir a watershed moment to protect democratic, human rights: Channi

Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi Monday handed over job appointment letters to the next of kin of farmers who died during the agitation against the three farm laws, which the Prime Minister has said will be be repealed.

He said the farmers’ agitation against the three laws will be remembered as a “watershed moment” to “protect the democratic and human rights in the country”.

Channi was accompanied by state Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu, Finance Minister Manpreet Badal and Food Minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu, as he handed over letters of appointment to next of kin (NOK) of five farmers at PAU campus in Ludhiana.

The CM said that the Punjabis, and especially the farmers, have to remain vigilant until the draconian farm laws were not repealed. He said that fresh conspiracies were being hatched to harm the interests of the farmers besides derailing progress and prosperity of Punjab.

In a veiled attack on former CM Capt Amarinder Singh, Channi said, “There are leaders who are welcoming the announcement of the Prime Minister to repeal the laws. These pseudo nationalist leaders are part and parcel of the anti-Punjab conspiracies.”

Asking other politicians to explain the rationale behind celebrations, he said that there was hardly any reason to rejoice as Punjab had lost more than 700 sons and daughters during the struggle. Channi said that those hailing the decision are supporting the atrocities meted out by the Union government to the agitating farmers, which are undesirable and unwarranted.

Channi said that announcement regarding repealing of black laws is baseless until a law guaranteeing MSP for crops is not made. He said that the Union government must ensure that each and every grain of the farmers is lifted on MSP.

He reiterated that the state government will construct a memorial to the farmers who died, to perpetuate their glorious struggle for future generations. He said that the memorial will be a humble tribute to the food growers of the country.

He handed over appointment letters of government jobs to family members of farmers Baljinder Singh, Amandeep Kau, Prabhjot Singh, Harvinder Kaur and Satnam Singh.