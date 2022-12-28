Faridkot SP Anil Kumar dies of cardiac arrest

Punjab police officer Anil Kumar (57), who was posted as SP (headquarters) with Faridkot police, died of cardiac arrest on Wednesday.

His colleague said that Kumar was in his office when he complained of uneasiness in the chest. He was taken to the Guru Gobind Singh Medical College and Hospital, Faridkot, but was declared dead during treatment.

“He was talking while on the way to the hospital but got unconscious later,” he added.

Anil Kumar was due to retire from service after three months. He hailed from Panchkula. His family was informed about his demise and they were on the way to Faridkot, said a senior police officer.