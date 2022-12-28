scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Dec 28, 2022

Faridkot SP Anil Kumar dies of cardiac arrest

His colleague said that Kumar was in his office when he complained of uneasiness in the chest.

Anil Kumar was due to retire from service after three months. (Express photo)
Listen to this article
0:00/0:00

Punjab police officer Anil Kumar (57), who was posted as SP (headquarters) with Faridkot police, died of cardiac arrest on Wednesday.

His colleague said that Kumar was in his office when he complained of uneasiness in the chest. He was taken to the Guru Gobind Singh Medical College and Hospital, Faridkot, but was declared dead during treatment.

“He was talking while on the way to the hospital but got unconscious later,” he added.

Anil Kumar was due to retire from service after three months. He hailed from Panchkula. His family was informed about his demise and they were on the way to Faridkot, said a senior police officer.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Delhi Confidential: Tee Pe Charcha as Rahul Gandhi braves the cold
Delhi Confidential: Tee Pe Charcha as Rahul Gandhi braves the cold
China, West, G20 Presidency: Opportunities & concerns for India in 2023
China, West, G20 Presidency: Opportunities & concerns for India in 2023
What Govt & RBI did not tell SC: RBI opposed key Govt points for noteban
What Govt & RBI did not tell SC: RBI opposed key Govt points for noteban
Of 2 Russians found dead in Odisha hotel, one was tycoon and Ukraine war ...
Of 2 Russians found dead in Odisha hotel, one was tycoon and Ukraine war ...

First published on: 28-12-2022 at 18:19 IST
Next Story

Serum Institute to provide 2 crore Covishield doses to central govt free of cost

New Year Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Dec 28: Latest News
Advertisement
close