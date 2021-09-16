Punjab: Government to hold entrance exam for meritorious schools on October 3

The Punjab Government announced to conduct the entrance examination for meritorious schools on October 3 this year.

According to a spokesperson of the state School Education Department, the Society for Quality Education for Poor and Meritorious Students, Punjab, will conduct the entrance examination for students of Classes IX to XII on October 3, 2021 from 2.30 pm to 4.30 pm.

According to the spokesperson, the roll numbers of students and the list of examination centres will be uploaded on the website http://www.ssapunjab.org soon.

The Punjab Government runs 10 Meritorious Schools at Talwara, Amritsar, Jalandhar, Ludhiana, Patiala, Sangrur, Bathinda, Ferozepur, Mohali and Gurdaspur to impart free education to poor and intelligent students of the state.

Meritorious School Talwara runs classes 9th to 12th while all other schools have classes 11th and 12th with science and commerce streams. These schools have all the required facilities like science labs, residential staff quarters, separate hostel for girls and boys, spacious playgrounds with facilities for different type of games, a well-equipped mess, smart classrooms and well-stocked libraries, etc. with an aim for overall development of students to prepare them for a better future.

These schools also provide free books, uniform, boarding and lodging facilities to the students. The schools also have proper security for a safe and secure environment for the students and the staff. The fees for competitive examinations are also paid by the society. Apart from regular studies, these schools prepare students for competitive tests like JEE, NEET, GLAT etc. through good coaching. Now, these schools have been providing training to those who aspire to join the National Defence Academy.