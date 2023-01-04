Punjab electricity board’s engineers express concern over ‘ad hocism’

The Punjab State Electricity Board Engineers Association has expressed concern over the government not appointing a chairman-cum-managing director and directors to the Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) and the Punjab State Transmission Corporation Limited (PSTCL).

Also lying vacant are the posts of a Punjab State Electricity Regulatory Commission member and chief electrical inspector, the association said in a statement on Wednesday.

The body also criticised the ad hoc appointments being made and extensions being given to the above PSPCL posts.

“The height of this ad hocism in the power department was witnessed on Tuesday, when the post of director (technical) was left vacant even though the selection process has been pending for the past three months,” said Jasvir Singh Dhiman, president of the association.

“The PSTCL looks after purely technical work related to transmission systems and has very stringent targets to enhance the state’s transmission capacity and is now without any decision-making director for technical matters,” he added.

Dhiman said the association wrote a letter in October 2022 warning that terms of the current management were coming to an end and that the government should urgently fill the important posts in the power sector.

Instead of offering regular tenures, the power department has started granting extensions to the CMD and directors in the PSPCL and the PSTCL. The post of director (HR) in the PSPCL has been vacant for the past 12 years, Dhiman said.

Advertisement

“Even after 13 years of the bifurcation of the PSEB as part of so-called reforms for improving efficiency and professionalism, the PSTCL is yet to get a full-time CMD. Such ad-hoc decisions are not only affecting decision-making but also creating uncertainty in the power sector, taking a toll on both the corporations,” he said.

The association also alleged that the winter season was being wasted. With its lower electricity demand, the season could have been utilised for taking up maintenance works, building new substations and installing new transformers in preparation for the summer season, it said.

Dhiman warned that if these posts are kept vacant, the upcoming paddy season would be challenging for the sector and that consumers would face power interruptions. He requested Chief Minister S Bhagwant Mann and Power Minister Harbhajan Singh E T O to intervene and ensure that the critical vacancies are filled.