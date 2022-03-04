Punjab: Sub-inspector posted outside EVM storage room dies by suicide

Sub-inspector Baldev Singh died by suicide as he shot himself to death with his service revolver early on Friday. He was on duty outside the EVM storage room in Punjab’s Fazilka district.

Preliminary information revealed that he was under family-related stress, but inquiry is on to ascertain the cause. Babita Kler, the Deputy Commissioner of Fazilka, told The Indian Express, “A probe has been ordered to find out the exact cause of his death. He had some family-related issues, but we are yet to reach a conclusion.” She added, “However, there are nothing political angles in this case.”

Reacting to the incident, Surjeet Kumar Jyani, the BJP candidate from Fazilka constituency, said, “It is a sad incident and I express my condolences to his family members.”