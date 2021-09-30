Punjab: Arvind Kejriwal promises free health services if voted to power in 2022

AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday promised free healthcare services for all residents of Punjab if his party came to power following the upcoming Assembly elections.

Announcing his “second list of pre-poll promises” at an event in Ludhiana, the Delhi Chief Minister made six guarantees — free and best treatment for every resident, free medicines, tests and surgeries, a health card for every person of the state, “pind clinics” in every village and ward clinics in every city, complete revamp of the existing government hospitals, and free treatment for road accident victims.

Punjab is slated to go to the polls next year. Kejriwal said that if AAP forms the government, people of Punjab will never have to worry about the cost of treatments of their family members.

“We will be providing free and best treatment for every resident of Punjab in government hospitals. It will be at par with private facilities,” Kejriwal said. He added, “All medicines and tests, treatment and surgery will be free of cost. Even if a surgery costs Rs 10-20 lakh, it will be free at the government hospitals.”

Kejriwal said that like in Delhi, every person in Punjab will be issued a health card. “It will have the medical history of a patient so that one does not need to carry around all reports” he added.

He said that the “world famous mohalla clinics” of Delhi will be replicated in Punjab. “Pind clinics in every village of Punjab and ward clinics in the cities will be opened. There will be around 16,000 of these,” he said.

“All existing government hospitals in Punjab will be revamped, renovated, air conditioned and upgraded like private facilities. New government hospitals will also be set up,” the AAP chief added.

“If there is any road accident, one should get the person admitted at the nearest hospital and the government will bear the entire treatment. Our focus will be on saving lives,” Kejriwal said.

As his first pre-poll guarantee in Punjab, Kejriwal had announced free 300-units of power and 24×7 uninterrupted supply.