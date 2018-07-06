Punjab: Eight flee drug rehab, two brought back

Of the eight addicts, six were new patients and two were old ones. Seven are from Moga, while one is from Jalandhar.(Representational Image) Of the eight addicts, six were new patients and two were old ones. Seven are from Moga, while one is from Jalandhar.(Representational Image)

Eight drug addicts fled from a Red Cross-run drug de-addiction centre at Janer village in Kot Ise Khan subdivision of Moga district after allegedly locking two staff members and thrashing a security guard on Wednesday night. Two of them, who reached home after fleeing, were re-admitted by their families on Thursday. They said that they had a sudden craving for heroin and weren’t able to control themselves.

Balwant Singh, project coordinator of the centre, said that the incident happened at 9.30 pm when a staff member and a volunteer were giving medicines to the addicts. There were 12 twelve addicts at the time.

“The eight bolted the gate of medical room from outside locking the two workers and then thrashed the security guard who was at the main gate. They snatched the keys of the main gate from him and ran away,” he claimed. They also allegedly snatched keys of his motorbike. Twisting his arms, they threatened him to keep quiet.

The project coordinator added that most of them were heroin addicts and demanded “stronger” medicines than what was being given to them.

“We run a 15-bed centre. We have 12 patients as of now, of which eight ran away. Two are back. All are aged below 30. The two, who returned, told us that they were not feeling good here and had an extreme craving for heroin,” said Singh.

Of the eight addicts, six were new patients and two were old ones. Seven are from Moga, while one is from Jalandhar.

Singh said they have informed the families of the six others too, but they haven’t reached home yet. “Since they were craving for heroin, they might be finding someone to give them their dose. We are trying to find them out,” he said.

Sources at the de-addiction centre added that the addicts also snatched away the mobile phone of security guard Jagtar Singh, but sensing that they will be caught, they came back and threw his phone in the centre.

Inspector J J Atwal, Station House Officer of Kot Ise Khan police station, said that since they are patients, there will be no action against them. “They had sudden urge to have their dose. I have spoken to the addicts and they wanted stronger medicines to kill their craving for drugs. But, they cannot be provided with that. Currently, they are being given paracetamol and B-complex tablets, which is nothing to compensate the urge of heroin. De-addiction takes time and they need our support. We are trying to find the six others. They might be trying to get heroin from somewhere before going home,” he said.

