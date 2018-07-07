Punjab: Eight addicts who fled Moga rehab centre booked

Moga police filed an FIR against the eight drug addicts who fled from a Red Cross-run de-addiction centre at Janer village in Kot Ise Khan on Wednesday night.

The addicts have been booked on the complaint of security guard Jagtar Singh who alleged that they thrashed him and ran away after snatching the keys of the main gate and his phone.

They also locked two other staff members. It has been found that they also stole a motorbike from a nearby village.

They have been booked for theft, wrongful confinement, criminal intimidation and unlawful assembly under several sections of IPC at Kot Ise Khan police station.

