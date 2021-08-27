Punjab Education Secretary issues guidelines for teacher awards at district level

Punjab School Education Secretary, Krishan Kumar, on Friday, issued strict guidelines regarding awards being received by the teachers at the district level.

A spokesperson of the School Education Department said that the cases of some teachers receiving the award without the recommendation of the district education officer/department have come to their notice. Many teachers have received awards, which have nothing to do with education. According to the spokesperson, the matter is directly related to the teacher transfer policy as teachers get extra marks from these awards during transfers.

In this context, the Education Secretary has directed all school heads not to give the benefit of extra marks under the teacher transfer policy to the teachers who received awards without the approval of the concerned District Education Officer/Department. At the same time, such awards have been directed not to be entered in government records/ service books, the spokesperson added.