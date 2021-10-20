Punjab education minister smells ‘conspiracy’ in CBSE decision to not keep Punjabi language under main subjects

Punjab School, Higher Education and Languages Minister Pargat Singh Wednesday said that it is “unfortunate” that Punjabi language has been kept out of the list of “main subjects” in the examination date sheet issued by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) for Classes X and XII.

Asking the central board to “reconsider its decision”, Singh said it is a “conspiracy” to keep regional languages in the “minor subjects” list to “wean away children from their mother tongue”. He also said that the step is a gross injustice to the students of the state and is in total contravention to the spirit of the Indian Constitution.

The CBSE Tuesday issued a date sheet for the Term-1 examination of Classes X and XII scheduled to begin from November 30. However, the exam schedule has been released for major subjects only. The board said, “The date sheet of minor subjects will be provided to the schools separately.”

“At least in the states concerned, the respective mother tongues should be included in the list of main subjects. If need be, I would demand a roll back of the decision from the Union Education Minister,” Singh said.