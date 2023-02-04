Punjab education minister orders probe against school in-charge for not depositing board fees of students

Punjab school education minister Harjot Singh Bains on Friday ordered a probe against Rashpal Singh, former in-charge of Government High School, Phullanwal, Ludhiana, for allegedly not depositing board fees of class 10 students.

In a letter to Principal Secretary School Education, Bains said that there were 102 students in class 10 in Government High School, Phullanwal village of district. He said that each of the students had deposited Rs 1200 as board fee to school in-charge Rashpal Singh (now transferred) on time, but the latter failed to transfer the money to Punjab School Education Board within last date. Following which Board imposed a late fee/fine of Rs 4000 on each of the student.

The Minister said that parents of the students were disturbed as they had paid the board fees to Rashpal Singh on time. He said that then teachers of the school collectively contributed and paid board fees along with fine of each student. He added that teachers had also faced huge problems due to conduct of Rashpal Singh.

Bains asked Principal Secretary to launch an investigation into this incident and take action against guilty besides recovering the amount from Rashpal Singh and paying back to the teachers.