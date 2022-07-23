scorecardresearch
Punjab education minister Harjot Singh Bains meets teacher unions

By: Express News Service | Ludhiana |
July 23, 2022 12:00:19 am
Punjab Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains, on Friday, held meetings with the delegations of teachers and employees unions of various cadres of the department, at Chandigarh.

Bains said that education department was a priority for Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann.

The minister said that he has carefully listened to the issues of all the teachers and employees and possible solution would be worked out soon.

Reforms in schools, appointments and transfers of teachers in far-flung areas, time allocation for teaching in schools, seniority, recruitment to various posts for providing employment, teacher eligibility test and other issues were some of the issues discussed with the representatives of more than 5 dozens unions by the minister. He assured the unions of finding solutions to their “legitimate demands.”

