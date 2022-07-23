Punjab education minister Harjot Singh Bains meets teacher unions

July 23, 2022 12:00:19 am
Punjab Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains, on Friday, held meetings with the delegations of teachers and employees unions of various cadres of the department, at Chandigarh.
Bains said that education department was a priority for Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann.
The minister said that he has carefully listened to the issues of all the teachers and employees and possible solution would be worked out soon.
Reforms in schools, appointments and transfers of teachers in far-flung areas, time allocation for teaching in schools, seniority, recruitment to various posts for providing employment, teacher eligibility test and other issues were some of the issues discussed with the representatives of more than 5 dozens unions by the minister. He assured the unions of finding solutions to their “legitimate demands.”
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Ludhiana News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
1st ODI: India set 309-run target for Windies
Why you should read ‘Custodian of the Constitution’Premium
Latest News
Sardar Sarovar water level rises by 1.44 m in 48 hrs due to heavy inflow
Zinchenko completes switch to Arsenal from Manchester City
Items made by prison inmates: NID, Sabarmati jail join hands to create brand ‘Jail Se’
First segment of third Metro line erected at Hinjewadi
Reduce fuel surcharge for powerloom industries: Weavers’ body
Ludhiana trader hacked to death, police suspect rivalry
Fire breaks out in police station record room
‘The limited window for Monkeypox spread allows India enough time to set up a surveillance system’
Former revenue clerk gets 3 years in jail for taking Rs 5000 bribe in 2008
Class X city students outdo national average with 97.41% score; 90.48% clear Class XII
68th National Film Awards: Ajay Devgn, Prithviraj express gratitude; Mohanlal, Dhanush congratulate winners
DSP mowed down in Nuh: Third accused held