Sunday, Dec 04, 2022

Punjab education minister launches ‘Mission 100%’ campaign to motivate students for exams

Punjab school education minister Harjot Singh Bains and other senior officials of the department addressed students and teachers in a session, which was live streamed on EDUSAT, YouTube and Facebook.

Punjab Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains. (Express Photo by Jasbir Malhi)

Punjab school education minister Harjot Singh Bains on Saturday kicked off Mission-100%: Give Your Best. A statement from the state education department said that “the motive of this campaign is to encourage students from government schools to attain best results during 8, 10 and 12 exams and eliminate the fear of exams from their minds.”

Bains and other senior officials of the department addressed students and teachers in a session, which was live streamed on EDUSAT, YouTube and Facebook.

Bains said that under the campaign, three groups will be formed. “The first group will cover those students who have scored less than 40% marks during weekly tests, while the second group will comprise those who gained between 40 and 80% marks, and the third group will cover those who scored 80% or more during weekly tests. Buddy groups would also be formed with inclusion of weak and bright students. In order to achieve the desired results of the mission, the teachers will conduct special classes before or after the zero period or school hours according to their convenience,” Bains said.

Bains added that appreciation letters will also be given to teachers and school heads who will render excellent services by implementing this mission in its true spirit.

A similar campaign “Mission Shatpratishat” was launched in Punjab earlier too, during Congress government.

First published on: 04-12-2022 at 10:41:05 am
