Punjab education department to offer classes via DD Punjabi from May 5

The school education department of Punjab government will start TV classes through the DD Punjabi channel for students of class 1-12 from May 5 onwards.

The classes, education department officials said, will help in making up for the academic loss that was caused by the closure of schools due to the raging Covid-19 pandemic in the state.

Read | Govt schools in Punjab back on track as admissions go up

Punjab Education minister Vijay Inder Singla on Tuesday said he has given his consent to conduct classes for students through DD Punjabi.

For students of class 1 to 5, the lessons will be from 9am to 10.40am. For students of class 6-12, the classes will be from 10.40am to 4pm. The daily schedule of these DD Punjabi classes will be sent to the students a day in advance, through the respective school principals and teachers.

Also read | ‘Bhishma Pitamah’ of Kota, he worked till end on maths for students

Secretary of School Education, Krishan Kumar said that the department now has more experience with online learning as compared to last year and teachers have learnt from last year’s challenges.

The Director of State Council for Education Research and Training (SCERT), Jagtar Singh said that last year, a total of 4,189 lectures on pre-primary to Class 12 were broadcasted on DD Punjabi — which included stream-wise lectures for English, Hindi, Mathematics, Punjabi Science, Social Studies and Welcome Life.

Apart from this, the education department has also developed the Punjab Educare app, through which teachers can upload their lectures. He said that students of government schools, as well as those associated and affiliated schools of Punjab School Education Board (PSEB), will also be able to avail online classes through DD Punjabi channel.

The students will be able to access these classes on DD Punjabi Free Dish Channel number 22, Airtel Dish Channel number 572, Videocon D2H Channel number 791, Tata Sky Channel number 1949. Fastway’s Channel number 39, Dish TV Channel number 1169, Sun Direct’s Channel number 670 and Reliance Big TV channel number 950.