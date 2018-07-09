Punjab drug alarm: Two SHOs among six cops suspended in Sangrur

The Sangrur SSP Sunday issued suspension orders of six policemen, including two SHOs, for being “non-serious” in the anti-drug drive and “not acting on information coming to them against drug peddlers” in their areas.

The suspended policemen include sub-inspector Nirmal Singh, SI Rakesh Kumar, ASI Dharam Singh and head constables Nirmal Singh, Deepak Kumar and Karnail Singh.

SI Nirmal Kumar was posted as SHO City-2, Malerkotla and SI Rakesh Kumar was SHO Sherpur police station (Dhuri division). Four others were also posted at Sherpur police station.

A Sangrur police statement said SHO City-2 Malkerkotla SI Rakesh Kumar has been suspendedand transferred to Police Lines, Sangrur for not taking keen interest in anti-drug campaign.

Sherpur SHO, SI Rakesh Kumar, is suspended and transferred to police lines Sangrur for not taking effective action against drug peddlers and for not having any control over his subordinates, said the statement.

Rest of the four cops from Sherpur police station have been suspended for “not sharing information and not taking interest in anti-drug campaign despite having knowledge of drug peddlers in Sherpur area,” said the statement.

Mandeep Singh Sidhu, SSP, Sangrur said, “All suspended policemen were not taking anti-drug drive seriously and despite having tip-offs about drug peddlers, they were not acting.”

