Punjab: Driver held for ‘sexual assault’ of minor, protesters wreck school

A day after police arrested a school bus driver for allegedly sexual assaulting a four-year-old girl in Ludhiana, over a hundred protesters were booked on Wednesday for damaging school property.

There was chaos at the school on Tuesday after the protesters, including parents, barged into the school premises and accused authorities of shielding the accused.

The victim’s mother alleged that her four-year-old daughter was sexually assaulted by the school bus driver last Friday (September 6) and school did not take any action.

An FIR was registered against the driver at a local police station under section 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with an intent to outrage her modesty) of IPC and section 8 (sexual assault) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO), and he was arrested.

Sub-Inspector Ramandeep Kaur of Ludhiana rural police, who is investigating the case, said that medical report of the victim did not suggest rape or attempt to rape, but the FIR was registered on the basis of a statement by the victim’s mother, who had named the driver as a suspect because after girl was dropped back home Friday, she fell unconscious.

Meanwhile, a fresh FIR was registered at Haibowal police station on Wednesday against 100-150 protesters for allegedly damaging school property, misbehaving with the principal and holding her hostage for 7-8 hours the previous day during the agitation on school premises.

The FIR was lodged on the basis of the school director’s statement. The director stated that the protesters damaged a computer screen, air-conditioners, speakers and other school infrastructure even though the school had already informed police about the incident and investigation had begun. Inspector Mohan Lal, SHO, Haibowal police station, said that none of the protesters booked are related to the victim.

“They are mostly outsiders who instigated the protest and damaged school property,” he said. They have been booked under sections 451 (house-trespass), 323 (causing hurt), 506 (criminal intimidation), 342 (wrongful confinement), 148 (rioting) and 149 (unlawful assembly) of IPC.

A statement issued by the school principal said, ‘There has been allegation against the school by one of the parents that her child was assaulted by the driver on the way back home on Friday.

“Mother of child apprised the principal about the issue on Saturday following which driver, conductor were called to office. For investigation purposes, memory card, GPS details and documents were also submitted to the police. We also wish for a fair investigation and that the guilty be punished as per law. Inspite of our repeated assurance that the school is cooperating in all investigations and that we are with the student, the parents caused a lot of damage to school property.”