Punjab: Donation box in hand, kids collect funds for farmers’ stir

Children walk the streets of Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar of Mansa district to collect donations for the farmers’ agitation.

A group of ten children in Mansa’s Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar spent Saturday going from one house to another in their residential locality carrying a donation box that carried a simple message – ‘Kisan Andolan Layi Daan (donation for farmers’ protest)’. A few among them held A4 size sheets with messages in support of farmers and seeking repeal of the controversial farm laws. The group was led by Navkirat Kaur (8), a Class 4 student, who carried the donation box in her hands. Two kindergarten students — Navraj Singh and Sehwaj Singh – also sought donations along with others.

Navkirat said, “I was there at the Tikri border with my parents four days earlier, and I saw how farmers are protesting for their cause. So, I also decided to do my bit. I spoke with my friends in the area and even they were ready to walk with me in this fund collection drive. I started collecting funds for farmers as I along with my parents will be going to Delhi yet again on December 24. I have put my piggy bank savings worth Rs 1,200 in this box. I had started collection from December 14 onwards and will continue doing it till December 23.I will open the box on December 23 evening only to get to know the exact amount collected.” Navkirat’s neighbour, Harleen Kaur, a Class 9 student also went along with her.

Amandeep Singh, one of the residents of the locality, said: “These days our children have stopped watching cartoon channels, instead they watch news related to see farmers and even keep on asking us every day about the updates on the protests at Delhi and in other parts of Punjab. Farmers’ struggle has impacted even the minors.” Varinder Kaur, another woman in whose house children went to collect funds, said, “These small children are roaming in streets to collect funds. Their funds are not going to make a much difference, but look at the effort of the children. Our PM should look at the larger picture of this struggle and he must see these tiny tots. In a democracy, PM must do as per the wish of masses and not what he himself wants.”

Balbir Kaur, mother of Navkirat who leads the women wing of BKU(Dakaunda) in Mansa, said, “On December 24, I along with women from Mansa’s urban areas will be going to Delhi yet again. My daughter also wanted to come along and so, she along with her friends in the area started doing collection on her own. It is her effort and her way of contributing in farmers’ struggle.”

