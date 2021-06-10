Punjab: Doctors urge all pregnant women to get jabs, children to stay indoors

A newborn who tested positive for Covid soon after birth is admitted in the ICU of Ludhiana’s Deep Hospital in critical condition, even though the mother was asymptomatic throughout the pregnancy.

Meanwhile, two children aged 8-10 years who had also tested positive, were discharged Wednesday morning after recovery.

Though more and more level 2 and 3 beds are falling vacant across the state due to declining cases, doctors are bracing for a third wave, warning people not to let their guard down, and emphasising that the below 18 population of the country, yet to be vaccinated, is at risk.

Dr Baldeep Singh, paediatrician and founder of Deep Hospital, said: “Nearly 40 per cent of the population in our country is below 18 years of age, and not vaccinated as yet.so they will always be at a greater risk.children below two years of age the most. We had a newborn in our hospital who tested positive. It seems that his mother remained asymptomatic throughout and on testing it was found that she had developed strong antibodies against the virus. The newborn’s heart has been affected the most. Hence, I appeal to all pregnant and lactating mothers to get vaccinated as per the new guidelines as vaccination is the only answer.”

Dr Rajesh Bhasker, nodal officer of Covid-19, Punjab, said, “As of now we have 3,500 beds under L3 category and 11,000 under L2.however we are still in the process of increasing beds.orders for 500 paediatric ventilators have been placed by Government of Punjab and government medical colleges have been told to ready their paediatric ICUs.”

In Ludhiana, a 50-bed paediatric Covid care ward was also inaugurated at Christian Medical College and Hospital recently. All hospitals have been told to spruce up their paediatric units.

Dr G B Singh, director, Health Services, Punjab, said: “We are in the process of recruiting more doctors…already recruitment interviews for 228 doctors is in pipeline and more nursing staff are to be hired.”

Meanwhile, at Faridkot Medical College, most of the faulty ventilators under PM Cares were repaired by a team of electronics and mechanical engineers (EME) of the Army.

Dr Baldeep said, “Population with zero protection is always at a greater risk and hence, minors need to be kept indoors and pregnant women need to get vaccinated.”