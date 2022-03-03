Punjab doctors point to less seats, high fee in pvt colleges; call remarks bid to hide failure

Medical practitioners in Punjab have taken strong exception to Union Minister Parhlad Joshi’s statement that “90% Indians who study MBBS abroad fail to clear qualifiers in India”.

Calling medical education in India unaffordable, the doctors in the state said that less seats in medical colleges were the reason that students were forced to seek education abroad.

Prof Dr Vitull K Gupta, chairman the Malwa branch of the Association of Physicians of India (API), said, “Such a statement by Union Minister exposes lack of knowledge and shameless efforts to hide government’s failure by putting blame on students who in fact are the victims of the miserable medical education system.”

He added, “The minister is spreading false narrative of a desperate government which has failed the medical student community on every front in India as well as abroad. About 15 lakh students appear for NEET, about 8 lakh students qualify for about 90,000 seats where a portion of the seats are reserved restricting the opportunity for students seeking admissions on economical government seats. Most of the students can’t afford expensive private medical college seats. In those conditions, they are forced to seek admissions in relatively economical foreign countries. What choice do they have?”

Dr Manoj Sobit, renowned neurosurgeon and member of Punjab Medical Council, said, “I was shocked when I heard this statement of the minister. It is extremely disappointing. Students in India really work hard and they rather cut off from their social life so as to prepare for NEET after Class 10. Despite scoring high percentile, they fail to get admission because number of seats are limited and moreover affordable seats are even lesser. In private colleges, cost of MBBS in

India is in the range of Rs 75 lakh to a crore…”

He added: “There is need to open more medical colleges in India. The other day I listened to Ukraine’s president who said that Kharkiv alone has 20 medical universities. Is there any city in India with such number of medical universities in a single city?”

Dr Dharamvira Gandhi, former Patiala MP who is also a cardiologist, said,”I myself know at least 10 MPs who are having their own medical colleges. When there is a nexus in providing medical education and politicians are involved in it, how can we give affordable education to students? There is a need to open medical colleges in the country to improve doctor-patient ratio. At least now good sense should prevail.”

Even Dr Swaimaan Singh, founder of Five Rivers Association and a New Jersey-based doctor who served farmers during the Delhi Morcha, feels that India suffers from shortage of healthcare workers.

“Without these foreign-graduate doctors, we would have been in a bad situation. India must consider opening more medical schools to overcome its bad doctor to patient ratio. For now, let us thank these medical schools and do our best to get our kids home safely, we can do politics later,” said Dr Singh, who now plans to help students stuck in the war-hit country.

While Dr Gandhi pointed out that medical students from India go to 12 foreign countries including Ukraine, Dr Vittul called for better regulation of private medical colleges to ensure quality medical education apart from drastically increasing the medical education budget. He accused private colleges of increasing their fees by 600% in recent years.