Punjab: Dhindsa to float his own political party today

Rajya Sabha MP Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa had resigned from all Akali Dal posts in September 2018 stating that old guard or the Taksali leaders of the party were feeling sidelined. (File photo) Rajya Sabha MP Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa had resigned from all Akali Dal posts in September 2018 stating that old guard or the Taksali leaders of the party were feeling sidelined. (File photo)

Five months after being expelled from Shiromani Akali Dal, Rajya Sabha MP Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa is all set to float a new political party in Punjab.

The new party will be announced by Dhindsa on Tuesday at a Ludhiana Gurdwara. Confirming this, Gurmeet Singh Johal, media adviser of Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa, told The Indian Express: “Name of the party will be announced by Dhindsa ji only. He will be coming to Ludhiana on Tuesday and a programme will be organised in Gurdwara Shaheedan in Model Town area.”

Meanwhile, Lok Bhalai Party leader Balwant Singh Ramoowalia will also be coming to extend support to him apart from former Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee president Manjit Singh GK.

Ramoowalia said,”I will be extending full support, party’s announcement will be done by Dhindsa senior only. I cannot divulge any details.”

Later on January 3, 2020 Dhindsa’s son, who is presently MLA from Lehragaga constituency of Sangrur, had also resigned as chief of SAD legislature party. The father-son duo were expelled from the party after a resolution was passed from the stage during SAD’s Sangrur rally on February 2.

Dhindsa has been quite vocal against SAD in general and Badals in particular over the past many months and many disgruntled SAD leaders had also joined him, including former Faridkot MP Paramjeet Kaur Gulshan, former SAD Minister Jagdish Singh Garcha. Although Dhindsa hails from Sangrur, but he will be launching his party from Ludhiana.

In the recent past, SAD president Sukhbir Badal had visited Sangrur and stated that many supporters of Dhindsa were back in Akali Dal camp.

Interestingly, though Dhindsa had held several meetings on a common platform with SAD-Taksali led by former SAD leader Ranjit Singh Brahmpura, Sewa Singh Sekhwan and few others, all of them will not be a part of this function to be held on Tuesday.

