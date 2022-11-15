Punjab DGP Gaurav Yadav leads anti-drug search op in Ludhiana

A cordon-and-search operation was launched in all 28 police districts of Punjab on Tuesday, with the state’s Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav himself leading the operation in Ludhiana.

As per details, Tuesday’s operation was conducted from 11 am to 4 pm simultaneously across the state and ADGP/IGP rank officers from Punjab Police Headquarters were deputed in each police district to lead the police teams.

In Ludhiana, Yadav joined ADGP Community Affairs Division and Women Affairs Gurpreet Kaur and Ludhiana police commissioner Mandeep Singh Sidhu to conduct the operation.

“The idea behind conducting the cordon and search operation at a mass-scale was to boost public confidence and increase the presence of cops, as well as to infuse fear among anti-social elements,” said the DGP, while addressing the media in Ludhiana, where four suspects were arrested and 12 gram of heroin recovered.

Yadav said that the operation was conducted after identification of drug and crime hotspots through data analysis by district police forces. He said that proper frisking of suspects and complete search of houses was done by the teams deployed, with senior officers keeping an eye on the whole operation. Sniffer dogs and drones were also deputed at all the hotspots to ensure strict vigil.

Prodded about new rules regarding the issuance of arms licenses, the DGP said that no new arms license will be issued in the next three months till the physical verification of previous arms licenses is conducted. Yadav said that public display of weapons, even on social media, would be dealt with strictly, and action will be taken against violators.

The DGP then went on to point out that the cyber wing of the Punjab police was keeping a watch on social networking sites to check violations. “FIRs will be registered immediately in case anyone is found indulging in hate speeches against any community,” he said, adding that no one will be allowed to take the law into their hands.

On Tuesday in Ludhiana, the cordon-and-search operation was carried out in areas of Ghorha Colony, Ambedkar Colony, Moti Nagar and Peeru Banda localities. The police said that four suspects were rounded-up during the operation, and 12 gram of heroin recovered during the search in Ghora colony.