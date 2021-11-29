Punjab Deputy CM Soni reviews preparations to tackle possible Covid third wave

Punjab Deputy Chief Minister, Om Prakash Soni, on Monday, reviewed the preparations of the state to tackle a possible third wave of the Covid-19 pandemic — primarily fueled by the emergence and spread of a new variant of the virus, Omicron — making the rounds.

Soni directed all the health officials to ensure strict monitoring of passengers coming into the state, especially from South Africa, Brazil, Bangladesh, Botswana, China, Mauritius, New Zealand, Zimbabwe, Singapore, Hong Kong and Israel where cases of the new variant have been detected recently.

Soni, who is also the minister in-charge of the Health and Family Welfare Department, directed the health care officials to immediately start preparations to deal with any possible exigency, besides initiating the procurement of necessary medicines and equipment in this regard.

Secretary of Health and Family Welfare, Vikas Garg, on Monday apprised the Deputy Chief Minister that the state health department has started monitoring as per the guidelines issued by Union Health Ministry for passengers coming from other countries. All passengers are being sent for 7 days of compulsory quarantine even if they test negative. After completing the quarantine period of seven days, the person will have to undergo Covid test again and if tested negative he/she will be allowed to go home with advice to self-isolate for another 7 days.

Monday’s meeting was attended by Vikas Garg, MD of NHM, Kumar Rahul, MD of Punjab Health System Corporation, Bhupinder Singh, Director Health and Family Welfare, Dr Andesh Kang, and Director Health Services, OP Gojra.