Punjab: Dalit body protests changes in land auction policy, to meet CM on May 24

Dozens of members of the Zamin Prapti Sangharsh Committee (ZPSC) — an outfit that represents Dalit farm labourers in Punjab — on thursday launched a protest against changes brought in in the new lease policy for panchayati land auction for agriculture and tried marching to state Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann’s residence.

On Thursday, members of the outfit first organised a protest rally at the grain market of Sangrur in the afternoon. They then tried marching towards CM Bhagwant Mann’s residence in Dreamland Colony. They were, however, stopped at the gate of by local security guards and Punjab Police. They stayed put for the next one hour, raising slogans against Mann.

“Later, we received a message from the SDM who said that he had arranged meeting for us with the CM on May 24. After this, we decided to lift our dharna,” said Mukesh Malaud, president of ZPSC .

The new lease policy for panchayati land, which was notified on March 10 this year, has done away with several relaxations previously offered to Dalit land labourers, leaving them miffed. The policy came into effect from March 16 — the day the AAP government was sworn-in in the state —and ever since then seen ZPSC organise protests against it.

The AAP government has so far claimed that the policy was okayed by the erstwhile Congress government and implemented before they came to power. They have, however, promised to have a look into it.

“The new policy has withdrawn all relaxations given to the Dalits who take land on lease for farming purposes which were in place since 2018. We want all those relaxations to be reinstated,” added Malaud.

Paramjeet Singh, one of the labourers who took part in Thursday’s protests, said, “We want the Dalits to be given one-third of all panchayati land on lease for farming purposes for a minimum of 3 years with no annual hike. This was the norm since 2018, and a few villages had got land on lease for 3 years at that time. We also want the rule of preferential treatment for 5 or more Dalits coming together to start group farming to continue. Auction of panchayati land meant for Dalits should be done in SC dharamshalas instead of a common place. We have been raising these issue for the past few weeks, but the government has so far not bothered to listen to our demands and the auctions are continuing unabated.”

Government officials, however, refuted Paramjeet’s claim and said that the land auction in some villages of Sangrur, Mansa, Patiala had already been postponed.

Malaud said,”We want the Punjab government to intervene in the resolutions being passed by landlords and farm labourers in many villages over rates of paddy transplantation. If this is not done, it may result in a clash between farm owners and labourers.”

Paramjeet on the other hand added that bidding of panchayati land for annual lease started from April 20 onwards and by May end, the process will most likely be wrapped up. “Hence, a meeting with the CM on May 24 will come too late,” he said, adding that the AAP government didn’t seem bothered to give any benefits to Dalit farm labourers.