Punjab daily Covid tally rises by record 7,041, reports 138 deaths

A Covid-19 positive patient waits in an ambulance outside a private hospital in Tagore Nagar in Ludhiana. (Express Photo: Gurmeet Singh)

Punjab recorded its highest-ever single-day Covid-19 case count, with the state’s bulletin on Saturday reporting 7,041 fresh cases of the infection along with 138 deaths.

With this, the total number of Covid-19 cases in the state reached 3,77,990, while the total number of active cases are 58,229.

The maximum number of cases were recorded in Ludhiana (1,600), followed by SAS Nagar (936), Bathinda (653), Jalandhar (566) and Patiala (562).

This was also the second time Punjab crossed the 7,000-mark since the pandemic began – earlier, on April 25, the state had reported 7,014 cases.

With 138 fresh deaths, Punjab’s Covid toll reached 9,160 and Punjab’s case fatality rate (CFR) has reached 2.42% — much higher than the national CFR of 1.11%.

As per the district wise break-up of the deaths, Bathinda recorded the highest number of fatalities at 22, followed by Ludhiana (18), Gurdaspur (12), Sangrur (10), Amritsar, SAS Nagar and Jalandhar (8 each), Fazilka (7), Hoshiarpur (6), Muktsar and Ferozepur (5 each), Barnala, Kapurthala and Ropar (4 each), Pathankot and Tarn Taran (2 ach) and Mansa (1).

The number of patients on ventilator support has risen to 114 and those on oxygen support are 644. Meanwhile, the state also reported 4,448 recoveries on Saturday.