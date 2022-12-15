scorecardresearch
Thursday, Dec 15, 2022

Punjab’s crime rate better than 16 other states including neighbors: Reply in Rajya Sabha to Ludhiana MP’s query

As per the data, the highest crime rate (1477.2) existed in Kerala and the lowest crime rate (67.2) in Nagaland.

In Punjab, crime rate stood at 242.0 compared to its neighbouring states Haryana (697.3), Rajasthan (254.3) and Himachal Pradesh (357.6). (Representative image)

Crime rate in Punjab is lower as compared to 16 other states across the country, according to the data tabled by the Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai in Rajya Sabha, Wednesday.

The Union Minister tabled the crime data in reply to a question asked by AAP MP Sanjeev Arora from Ludhiana. Arora had asked how has the crime rate varied in the country over the past five years, also asking about state-wise and category-wise details thereof.

Punjab stood on 17th number in the list of the states with annual crime rate per 1,00,000 population. Crime rate in Punjab stood at 242.0, which was better than 244.4 in Karnataka, 254.3 in Himachal Pradesh, 262.2 in Mizoram, 262.4 in Uttar Pradesh, 304.9 in Uttarakhand, 339.4 in Odisha, 357.6 in Rajasthan, 373.7 in Chattisgarh, 379.0 in Assam, 420.4 in Andhara Pradesh, 420.5 in Telangana, 433.5 in Maharashtra, 560.8 in Madhya Pradesh, 697.3 in Haryana, 989.5 in Tamil Nadu, 1044.2 in Gujarat and 1477.2 in Kerala.

The minister gave state wise details of the crime rate for various cognizable crimes under Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Special & Local Laws (SLL).

Arora said that AAP government was making all out efforts to maintain law and order at every cost. He said crime rate will further come down in the state as Punjab government was taking many initiatives including promotion of sports activities among the youth.

First published on: 15-12-2022 at 10:01:22 am
