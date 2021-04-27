Punjab Covid wrap: Highest single-day toll this year: 98 deaths, 6318 more cases

Family members in PPE suits during the last rites of a Covid-19 victim in Ludhiana on Saturday. (Express Photo: Gurmeet Singh)

In the highest single-day toll this year, Punjab recorded 98 Covid deaths and added 6318 fresh cases in the past 24 hours, as per the state bulletin, Monday.

Two days back on April 24, there were 92 Covid deaths in 24 hours.

However, the highest single-day Covid toll in Punjab, since the pandemic began, was recorded on September 2 last year when 106 persons died in 24 hours.

With 98 fresh deaths Tuesday, the toll in Punjab due to Covid, reached 8,530.

As per the district wise break-up of 98 deaths, fourteen died in Patiala, eleven each died in Amritsar and SAS Nagar (Mohali), ten in Ludhiana, seven each in Sangrur, Gurdaspur and Hoshiarpur, six in Jalandhar, four in Bathinda, three each in Muktsar and Pathankot, two each in Tarn Taran, Mansa, Moga, Ropar and SBS Nagar and one in Faridkot.

Total infections in the state reached 3,45,366 and total active cases in Punjab are 49,894.

The maximum fresh cases Monday were recorded in Ludhiana (753), SAS Nagar (749), Jalandhar (658) and Bathinda (468). While 85 patients in Punjab are on ‘critical and on ventilator support’, 665 are on oxygen support.

Meanwhile, Punjab has administered a total of 30.70 lakh doses of vaccine till Monday.