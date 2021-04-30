Punjab Covid wrap: 138 more deaths in 24 hours, 21 in Bathinda alone; toll at 8,909

Ambulances with COVID-19 victims at Ramgarhia Crematorium in Ludhiana. (Express Photo by Gurmeet Singh)

Punjab recorded 138 more Covid-19 deaths and 6,812 fresh cases in past 24 hours, as per the state bulletin, Thursday. On Wednesday the state had witnessed its highest ever Covid toll of 142 deaths in 24 hours.

Punjab‘s case fatality rate (CFR) now stands at 2.44%, higher than the national CFR of 1.11%.

With 138 fresh deaths Thursday, the toll in Punjab due to Covid has now reached 8,909.

As per the district wise break-up of 138 deaths, maximum 21 died in district Bathinda, followed by Ludhiana (18), Amritsar (14), Sangrur (12), Patiala (11), SAS Nagar (8), Jalandhar (7), Gurdaspur & Hoshiarpur (6 each), Pathankot (5), Faridkot, Mansa, Muktsar, SBS Nagar, Tarn Taran (4 each), Ferozepur (3), Ropar and Fatehgarh Sahib (2 each) and Fazilka, Barnala and Moga (1 each).

Total infections in the state reached 3,64,910 and total active cases in Punjab are 54,954.

The maximum fresh cases Thursday were recorded in Ludhiana (1350), SAS Nagar (888), Patiala (595), Bathinda (515) and Jalandhar (502).

While 97 patients in Punjab are critical and on ventilator support, 648 are on oxygen support. Also, there were 5059 fresh recoveries Thursday.