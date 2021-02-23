Punjab Covid Playback: Punjab reports 389 fresh cases, 15 more deaths

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare also flagged uptick in number of fresh cases in Punjab despite the national positivity rate going down. (Express Photo)

Punjab recorded 389 fresh Covid cases as per the state bulletin released by the Health Department on Monday.

For four consecutive days, the state has been recording more than 300 fresh cases per day. On February 19, 20 and 21, there have been 385, 358 and 348 new Covid cases, respectively. The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare also flagged uptick in number of fresh cases in Punjab despite the national positivity rate going down.

With 15 fresh deaths as per Sunday’s bulletin, the toll in Punjab due to Covid, has reached 5,769.

Among 15 deaths reported as per Monday’s bulletin, three each were reported from Jalandhar and Ludhiana, two each from Gurdaspur and Hoshiarpur and one each from Amritsar, Bathinda, Ferozepur, Tarn Taran and Patiala.

With 389 fresh Coronavirus cases Monday, the total infections reached 1,78,847. The maximum fresh cases were recorded in Jalandhar (54) followed by SAS Nagar (49) and Hoshiarpur (38).

While 225 patients also recovered on Monday, 10 patients in Punjab continued to be “critical and on ventilator support” and 77 are on oxygen support.

According to the district wise data for total cases till now, Ludhiana is leading the tally with 26,701 total cases, 421 active cases and 1,021 deaths.

Total active cases in the state currently are 3,167 and the maximum active cases are in district Nawanshahr (SBS Nagar) at 573.

Two judges test positive

Meanwhile, a District and Sessions Judge from Punjab, and a Chief Judicial Magistrate from Haryana, have tested positive for Covid-19, along with two employees of the Punjab and Haryana High Court.

As per the Registrar Vigilance-cum-PRO, of the Punjab and Haryana High Court, apart from the two judges from Punjab and Haryana, one official in the ILR Section of the High Court and a peon attached with a judge of the Punjab and Haryana High Court have tested positive for Covid-19.

Since the District and Session Judge had been in close interaction with two Judges of the High Court, they have been advised to remain in quarantine.

(WITH INPUTS FROM ENS CHANDIGARH)