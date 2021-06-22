Punjab: 340 new Covid cases, 24 deaths; positivity rate dips to 0.79%

With 24 more deaths, the state’s Covid toll reached 15,854. The total number of confirmed cases in the state is now 5,92,658 and active cases is 6,477. A total of 156 patients are on ventilator support and 1,861 on oxygen support. (File Photo)

PUNJAB RECORDED 340 new Covid cases and 24 deaths in the past 24 hours, according to the medical bulletin released, Monday.

All districts recorded less than 50 fresh cases as the positivity rate for the day further dipped to 0.79 per cent for the day.

With 24 more deaths, the state’s Covid toll reached 15,854. The total number of confirmed cases in the state is now 5,92,658 and active cases is 6,477. A total of 156 patients are on ventilator support and 1,861 on oxygen support.

The highest number of fatalities were reported from Ropar district (3). The highest numbre of cases were reported from Bathinda and Jalandhar (33 each), Muktsar (30), Amritsar (29), Gurdaspur (23), Kapurthala (21) and Ludhiana (19). A total of 42,770 tests were conducted in the past 24 hours.

A total of 93,224 doses (1 and 2 combined) of Covid vaccine were administered in Punjab Monday.

A total of 525 cases of mucormycosis (black fungus) have been reported in Punjab till date and 51 have died due to this disease.