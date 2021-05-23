5,094 new Covid cases, 172 deaths: Punjab’s daily case tally continues to dip, but CFR still higher than national rate

Beneficiaries wait in a queue to receive COVID-19 vaccine dose at a vaccination centre in Jalandhar, Saturday, May 22, 2021. (PTI Photo)

Punjab recorded 5,094 new Covid cases and 172 more deaths in the past 24 hours, according to the state bulletin released Sunday.

Even as the daily case count is on the decline in Punjab, the state’s case fatality rate (CFR) continues to be the highest in the country at 2.46 per cent.

The number of recoveries (8,527) again exceeded the number of new cases Sunday.

With 172 more deaths, the state’s Covid toll reached 13,281. The total number of confirmed cases in the state is 5,38,994 and the number of active cases is 57,505. A total of 386 patients are on ventilator support and 7,154 on oxygen support.

As per the district-wise break-up of 172 deaths reported Sunday, 20 died from Ludhiana, followed by Patiala (19), Bathinda (18), SAS Nagar and Sangrur (16 each), Amritsar (15), Fazilka (10), Jalandhar (7), Hoshiarpur (6), Kapurthala, Muktsar and Pathankot (5 each), Ferozepur, Mansa, Fatehgarh Sahib, SBS Nagar and Faridkot (4 each), Barnala (3), Ropar (2) and Tarn Taran and Moga (1).

On Sunday, the highest number of new cases were reported from Ludhiana district (597), followed by Jalandhar (459), SAS Nagar (454), Fazilka (436) and Bathinda (435). Punjab’s overall positivity rate further dipped to 6.18 per cent Sunday.

A total of 55,875 doses (1 and 2 combined) of Covid vaccine were administered in Punjab Sunday.