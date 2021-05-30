Punjab Covid wrap: 2,627 fresh cases, 127 more deaths

A total of 31,591 doses (1 and 2 combined) of Covid vaccine were administered. (PTI Photo)

Punjab recorded 2,627 fresh Covid cases and 127 deaths in the past 24 hours, as per the state bulletin, Sunday.

Even as state’s positivity rate further dropped to 3.92%, the case fatality rate (CFR) continues to remain the highest in the country at 2.5%.

The number of fresh recoveries (5,371) exceeded the number of new cases in the day.

With 127 more deaths, the state’s Covid toll reached 14,432. The total number of confirmed positive cases stands at 5,65,415 while the number of active cases is 39,263. A total of 310 patients are on ventilator support and 4,740 on oxygen support.

As per the district-wise break-up of 127 deaths, maximum 19 deaths were reported from Amritsar followed by Bathinda (13), Ludhiana (12), Gurdaspur (10), Sangrur (9), SAS Nagar (7), Hoshiarpur, Patiala, Muktsar and Mansa (6 each), Faridkot and Ropar (5 each), Jalandhar (4), Fazilka, Pathankot, SBS Nagar and Moga (3 each), Barnala, Tarn Taran and Kapurthala (2 each) and Ferozepur (1).

The highest cases were reported from Ludhiana (298), followed by Bathinda (295), Jalandhar (195), SAS Nagar (182) and Patiala district (159).

A total of 31,591 doses (1 and 2 combined) of Covid vaccine were administered.

A total of 260 cases of mucormycosis (black fungus) have been reported in the state till date and 37 have died due to this disease, as per the bulletin.