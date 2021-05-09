Punjab sees 191 Covid-related deaths in a day, adds 8531 new cases

Rickshaw puller sits idle at Jawahar Camp Market in Ludhiana, during a lockdown announced in the state. (Express Photo by Gurmeet Singh)

Punjab has witnessed 191 people succumbing to Covid in the last 24 hours — the highest since the pandemic started last year — while adding 8,531 fresh cases and 5,850 new recoveries, the state bulletin released on Sunday said.

Before Sunday, the highest single-day death toll that the state had recorded was 182 deaths as recorded on May 5. During the first wave, the highest single-day toll of 106 deaths had been recorded on September 2 last year.

As per the district-wise break up of the 191 deaths reported on Sunday, the maximum number of deaths were reported from Ludhiana (22), followed by Amritsar (20), Patiala (18), Bathinda and SAS Nagar (17 each), Ropar (14), Jalandhar and Sangrur (12 each), Muktsar and Fazilka (nine each), Gurdaspur (seven), Hoshiarpur and Ferozepur (six each), Pathankot (four), Kapurthala, Mansa, Barnala and Faridkot (three each) and Tarn Taran, Moga and Fatehgarh Sahib (two each).

The state’s overall Covid toll, with Sunday’s new deaths, reached 10,506, as the case fatality rate (CFR) hovered around the 2.37 per cent mark, higher than the national CFR of 1.09 per cent. The number of patients ‘on ventilator support’ has risen to 296 and those on oxygen support are 9384.

The maximum fresh cases Sunday were recorded in Ludhiana (1,729), followed by SAS Nagar (985), Bathinda (812), Jalandhar (691) and Patiala (677). The highest positivity rate was recorded from Bathinda- 23.48%.

A total of 34948 beneficiaries received their vaccine shots under the health care, frontline workers, and 45+ age group category on Sunday.