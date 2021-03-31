Punjab Covid: 2,210 fresh cases, 65 more deaths

Total infections in the state reached 2,36,790 Tuesday and total active cases in Punjab are 23,731. (Express photo by Deepak Joshi)

Punjab recorded 65 Covid deaths and added 2,210 fresh cases in the past 24 hours, as per the state bulletin, Tuesday.

Earlier, in the highest single-day toll this year, Punjab had recorded 69 Covid deaths two days back on Sunday (March 28).

Meanwhile, on Monday (March 29) Punjab recorded 2,914 fresh cases and 59 deaths.

The highest single-day Covid toll in Punjab, since the pandemic began, was recorded on September 2 last year when 106 persons died in 24 hours.

With 65 fresh deaths Tuesday and 59 deaths Monday, the toll in Punjab due to Covid reached 6,813.

As per the district wise break-up of 65 deaths Tuesday, ten died in Hoshiarpur, seven each in Jalandhar, SBS Nagar and Ludhiana; six in Sangrur, five in Ropar, four each in Kapurthala, Amritsar and Patiala; three each in Bathinda and Gurdaspur, two in Fatehgarh Sahib and one each in Barnala and SAS Nagar (Mohali).

Total infections in the state reached 2,36,790 Tuesday and total active cases in Punjab are 23,731.

The maximum fresh cases Tuesday were recorded in Amritsar (331), Ludhiana (329), Jalandhar (310) and SAS Nagar (273) .

While 39 patients in Punjab are on ‘critical and on ventilator support’, 315 are on oxygen support.

The maximum active cases are in district SAS Nagar (3252) followed by Jalandhar (3079), Amritsar (2972) and Ludhiana (2848).