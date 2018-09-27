Punjab: Courier packet explodes at Moga shop, two injured

Ferozepur Range IG M S Chhina (centre) with other police personnel at the shop in Moga. (Express photo by Gurmeet Singh) Ferozepur Range IG M S Chhina (centre) with other police personnel at the shop in Moga. (Express photo by Gurmeet Singh)

A courier packet exploded and two persons were injured at a shop on Chamber Road of Moga Wednesday. The blast shattered the glass windows of the shop and a detonator along with nails and other sharp objects were found. As per initial investigation, no explosive chemicals or powder was found.

The incident happened at Sood Couriers, owned by Vikas Sood who was injured along with his friend Rakesh Tayal who was also present at his shop.

Police said a man, yet to be identified, came to get a courier done and handed over a packet to Sood. When asked what was inside, the man claimed there were T-shirts and other clothes in the packet. He paid Rs 180 and got a receipt. The courier was booked for Bhupesh Rajeyana and his address was mentioned as Rajeyana House, Patiala Gate, Sangrur.

However, after the man left, Sood grew suspicious. When he picked the packet again, there was some sound. He told his friend Rakesh Tayal that clothes or T-shirts could not make such sound and thus there is something else inside. Both Sood and Tayal ran outside shop and tried to chase the man but he had disappeared. A CCTV footage from a nearby shop, which police have procured, showed duo coming out of shop and trying to find the man, who had run away by then.

After coming back to shop, as Sood opened the packet, it exploded. Sood received serious injuries in his eyes and face and was referred to Dayanand Medical College and Hospital (DMCH) in Ludhiana. Tayal was discharged from a local Moga hospital after first aid.

Police said some nails and other shrapnels came out when explosion occurred and it seems that motive was to injure and terrorise the person to whom packet was meant to be delivered.

However, forensic experts from Chandigarh were awaited to arrive at the spot and investigate nature of explosive material.

Moga SSP Gurpreet Singh Toor said efforts were being made to identify the man who booked the courier. He said there was no blackening or burning and it was a low-intensity blast.

Meanwhile, Ferozepur range IG MS Chhina, who also visited the spot, said, “A detonator with iron nails and other scrap material has been found but no chemical explosives were found. It seems that motive was to injure or frighten the receiver.”

An FIR has been registered against an unidentified person under the section 3 and 4 of the Explosives Act and sections 307 (attempt to murder), 427 (mischief causing damage) and 120-B (conspiracy) of IPC on statement of Vikas Sood at Moga city south police station.

