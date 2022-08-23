scorecardresearch
Tuesday, August 23, 2022

Punjab: Couple beat MC employee for issuing challan, arrested after video goes viral

Though the incident had happened on August 18, the video of 18 seconds went viral on Monday in which Rinku Kalra's wife Neeru Kalra is also seen supporting her husband in beating Gurvinder Singh, a sanitary inspector.

arrested punjabIn the video grab, the couple is also seen forcing the sanitary inspector to say sorry for issuing the challan. (Representational photo)

A sanitary inspector posted in the office of Malaut municipal council was beaten up mercilessly on August 18 for issuing a challan for violation of precautions against dengue fever.

Sanitary inspector Gurvinder Singh had gone for routine checking in the area where a challan was issued in the name of Kuldeep alias Rinku Kalra. As the person refused to take the challan, the inspector kept it at Kalra’s shop.

“However, after sometime, Rinku called up Gurvinder to come and sign on the challan document. When the latter reached there along with one of his colleagues, Rinku started beating him with a stick. We saw a video footage in this connection,” said Balkar Singh Sandhu, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Malaut.

Though the incident had happened on August 18, the video of 18 seconds went viral on Monday in which Rinku’s wife Neeru Kalra is also seen supporting her husband in beating Gurvinder. In the video grab, the couple is also seen forcing Gurvinder to say sorry for issuing the challan.

The incident had happened in ward number 8, Baba Deep Singh Nagar, at Malaut where the couple resides. In the viral video, the couple can be heard saying, “Go call anyone you want.” While beating the inspector, Rinku can be heard saying, “We had told you that day as well. Now say sorry. Show me your identity card.”

Gurvinder was injured and suffered bruises all over the body. He is still admitted to the Civil Hospital, Malaut.

Balkar told mediapersons, “We had arrested the couple the same day and produced them in court. They are in jail now. They have been booked for creating law and order problem, obstructing a government servant from doing his/ her duty and few other charges.”

First published on: 23-08-2022 at 07:07:02 am
