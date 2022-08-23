Punjab: Couple beat MC employee for issuing challan, arrested after video goes viral

A sanitary inspector posted in the office of Malaut municipal council was beaten up mercilessly on August 18 for issuing a challan for violation of precautions against dengue fever.
Sanitary inspector Gurvinder Singh had gone for routine checking in the area where a challan was issued in the name of Kuldeep alias Rinku Kalra. As the person refused to take the challan, the inspector kept it at Kalra’s shop.
“However, after sometime, Rinku called up Gurvinder to come and sign on the challan document. When the latter reached there along with one of his colleagues, Rinku started beating him with a stick. We saw a video footage in this connection,” said Balkar Singh Sandhu, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Malaut.
Though the incident had happened on August 18, the video of 18 seconds went viral on Monday in which Rinku’s wife Neeru Kalra is also seen supporting her husband in beating Gurvinder. In the video grab, the couple is also seen forcing Gurvinder to say sorry for issuing the challan.
Subscriber Only Stories
The incident had happened in ward number 8, Baba Deep Singh Nagar, at Malaut where the couple resides. In the viral video, the couple can be heard saying, “Go call anyone you want.” While beating the inspector, Rinku can be heard saying, “We had told you that day as well. Now say sorry. Show me your identity card.”
Gurvinder was injured and suffered bruises all over the body. He is still admitted to the Civil Hospital, Malaut.
Balkar told mediapersons, “We had arrested the couple the same day and produced them in court. They are in jail now. They have been booked for creating law and order problem, obstructing a government servant from doing his/ her duty and few other charges.”
Top News
How did Mufti contest from UP, Azad from Maharashtra?
House of the Dragon lacks fire, power of the original
Latest News
Trump seeks to temporarily block FBI from reviewing items seized from Florida home
Heading back from party, 4 friends killed after private bus rams into car
Know Your City | ‘No rate card; people give what they have’: A peek into Chennai’s 83-years-old salon
Too many heads, faces: Himachal Congress battles crises as Anand Sharma walks out of poll panel
2 die as heavy rains lead to flood-like situation in parts of Rajasthan, schools closed
Traders fear stricter pesticide residue norms in Middle East could hit basmati exports
Too many heads, faces Himachal Cong battles crisis as Anand Sharma walks out of poll panel
Khattar: Install piezometers at mining sites for groundwater table status
‘Murder’ of Dera follower Mohinder Pal Bittu in jail: Constitute new SIT headed by ADGP-rank officer, orders Punjab and Haryana HC
Before Ex-Minister Ashu’s arrest: Cong team ‘requested’ VB to detain all of them, said ‘fed up with malicious daily dossiers’
Chandigarh Administrator Purohit lays foundation stone of group home for those who recovered from mental illness
Punjab: MC to provide `40-lakh model sanitation booths for safai karmacharis
Reconstruct all community centres in Mohali, deputy mayor writes to GMADA