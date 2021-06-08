Punjab: 82 fatalities, 1,293 fresh infections

All districts recorded less than 200 fresh cases as the state’s positivity rate dropped to 2.57% Monday.

Punjab recorded 1293 fresh Covid cases and 82 deaths in the past 24 hours, as per the state bulletin, Monday.

The number of fresh recoveries (3350) exceeded the number of new cases.

With 82 more deaths, the state’s Covid toll reached 15160. The total number of confirmed positive cases in the state is 580829 and the number of active cases is 19995. A total of 250 patients are on ventilator support and 3198 on oxygen support.

As per the district-wise break-up of 82 deaths, maximum 9 died from Bathinda followed by Amritsar and Patiala (8 each), Ludhiana and Sangrur (6 each), Fazilka and SAS Nagar (5 each), Jalandhar, Muktsar, Pathankot and Kapurthala (4 each), Faridkot and Ropar (3 each), Barnala, Gurdaspur, Mansa, Moga and Hoshiarpur (2 each), Fatehgarh Sahib, Tarn Taran and Ferozepur (1 each). The highest fresh cases were reported from Ludhiana (135), followed by Amritsar (133), Jalandhar (113), Bathinda (88), Hoshiarpur (86), Patiala (83) and SAS Nagar (74).

A total of 47,516 doses (1 and 2 combined) of Covid vaccine were administered in Punjab Monday.

A total of 384 cases of mucormycosis (black fungus) have been reported in Punjab till date.