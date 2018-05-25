Punjab: Cop shoots self at police station

Police sources said Baljinder had been disturbed in the recent past owing to a property dispute with some of his relatives. (Representational) Police sources said Baljinder had been disturbed in the recent past owing to a property dispute with some of his relatives. (Representational)

A head constable died after he allegedly shot himself with his service weapon at Raikot police station. The deceased was identified as Baljinder Singh from Bhundri village, Jagraon. A suicide note was found.

He was taken to Dayanand Medical College and Hospital, Ludhiana, but died during treatment.

Jagraon DSP (investigation) Amandeep Singh said names of some family members and relatives are mentioned in the victim’s suicide note.

An FIR would be registered after investigation, he added. Police sources said Baljinder had been disturbed in the recent past owing to a property dispute with some of his relatives.

