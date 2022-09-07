scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Sep 07, 2022

Punjab cop dies in accidental firing, 2nd in 2 weeks

Muktsar DSP Jagdish Kumar said that Kulwinder's service carbine fired accidentally outside the court complex.

This is the second such incident in a fortnight in which a police officer died due to misfiring. (Representational image)

Assistant sub-inspector Kulwinder Singh (52) posted with police lines, Muktsar, died of a bullet injury under mysterious circumstances inside the court complex on Tuesday morning. Kulwinder was on duty to take prisoners for
court hearing.

While his colleagues were busy completing paper work, Kulwinder was standing on one side. Muktsar DSP Jagdish Kumar said that Kulwinder’s service carbine fired accidentally outside the court complex.

He was immediately rushed to the hospital but was declared brought dead.

This is the second such incident in a fortnight in which a police officer died due to misfiring.

Earlier, on August 21, constable Kasim Ali (55) died after his service rifle accidentally misfired in the parking area of SSP Muktsar’s office.

When asked, senior police officers maintained that an investigation will be conducted into the matter.

First published on: 07-09-2022 at 05:34:21 am
