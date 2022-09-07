Punjab cop dies in accidental firing, 2nd in 2 weeks

Assistant sub-inspector Kulwinder Singh (52) posted with police lines, Muktsar, died of a bullet injury under mysterious circumstances inside the court complex on Tuesday morning. Kulwinder was on duty to take prisoners for

court hearing.

While his colleagues were busy completing paper work, Kulwinder was standing on one side. Muktsar DSP Jagdish Kumar said that Kulwinder’s service carbine fired accidentally outside the court complex.

He was immediately rushed to the hospital but was declared brought dead.

This is the second such incident in a fortnight in which a police officer died due to misfiring.

Earlier, on August 21, constable Kasim Ali (55) died after his service rifle accidentally misfired in the parking area of SSP Muktsar’s office.

When asked, senior police officers maintained that an investigation will be conducted into the matter.