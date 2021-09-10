Punjab: Contractual employees of PRTC, PUNBUS continue indefinite strike for fifth consecutive day

At least 2,500 buses of the state-owned Punjab Road Transport Corporation (PRTC) and PUNBUS (Punjab Roadways) remained off the roads for the fifth consecutive day on Friday as contractual employees continued their indefinite strike demanding regularisation.

The employees also held a protest outside the Siswan residence of Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh in Mohali on Friday.

Commuters have been facing a harrowing time as only private buses have been running for five days now. “All 27 depots are closed across the state and no PRTC/PUNBUS is plying from any bus stand in Punjab. Only private buses are running. The protest will go on indefinitely till demands are met,” said Shamsher Singh, president of the Punjab Roadways/PUNBUS/PRTC Contract Workers Union, Ludhiana depot.

Singh said there are around 8,000 contractual employees including drivers, conductors, workshop employees, clerical and booking staff in these bodies. “We demand their immediate regularisation,” he said.

The employees have also sought purchase of new buses. “For the convenience of commuters, we demand the purchase of 10,000 new buses from the state government’s funds. The 2,500 buses currently in service are in such a pathetic state that it is not safe to use them anymore,” Singh pointed out.