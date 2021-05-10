Punjab construction workers in queue as vaccination for 18-44 age group begins today

“In the first round, the priority is to vaccinate 2,19,630 registered construction workers aged 18-44 years. Later, we will also try to cover their family members, who are around 5.19 lakh in number," Janjua said.

The third phase (for people in the 18-44 age group) of the Covid vaccination drive in government hospitals/health centres of Punjab is set to begin from Monday, along with the inoculation drive for construction workers across the state.

VK Janjua, principal secretary, department of labor, Punjab said that currently the state has 2.94 lakh valid registered construction workers of which 2.19 lakh were in the 18-44 age group. “In the first round, the priority is to vaccinate 2,19,630 registered construction workers aged 18-44 years. Later, we will also try to cover their family members, who are around 5.19 lakh in number. The labour department staff will coordinate with the health department to get registered construction workers vaccinated,” said Janjua.

“Though the total registered construction workers in Punjab are around 3.76 lakh, some have not renewed their registrations. So, the current valid registrations are 2.94 lakh. Nearly 4,000 workers are above the age of 60 years,” he said.

The phase-3 of Covid vaccination drive was launched nationally on May 1, but Punjab failed to start inoculation for the 18-44 age group as it was still waiting for delivery of its first batch of Covishield doses.